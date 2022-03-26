Noodoe EV charging stations now CALeVIP compliant/rebate ready

IRVINE, Calif. (PRNewswire) — Noodoe EV is now a qualified and certified vendor of operating software and AC and DC charging hardware for the California Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Project (CALeVIP). CALeVIP is the agency that provides rebate incentives for EV charger installations throughout California.

The announcement was made by Noodoe CEO Jennifer Chang. CALeVIP’s objective is to provide drivers of plug-in EVs with convenient access to chargers while striving to encourage more Californians to consider purchasing EVs.

“Noodoe is thrilled that both our Level 2 and DC Fast Chargers now qualify for rebates,” Chang said. “Our diversity of DC chargers brings customers benefits when applying for incentives, because CALeVIP offers an extra $20,000 in incentives for any Fast Charger over 100kW.

Noodoe, along with CALeVIP, share a common goal: to provide a streamlined process for getting the EV chargers installed ASAP to fill the gaps in charging availability. The result for Californians is improved air quality, while helping to ward off climate change and reduce the use of fossil fuels.”

Qualified Noodoe EV charging products include Level 2 AC7L/AC7LC and DC Fast Charging units, including Noodoe’s Exceed series DC60P, DC120P, DC150P and DC180P charging stations.