Old Dominion adds new or renovated service centers in nine US states

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. has expanded its network by adding nine service centers in new and existing markets, the company announced in February. With this growth, the less-than-truckload (LTL) carrier now has 245 service centers.

According to a company statement, all nine new or renovated facilities are strategically placed for operational efficiency and will support capacity needs, improve shipping time and enhance delivery flexibility, allowing Old Dominion to better serve customers as demand continues to grow amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Investment in our service center network is a hallmark of Old Dominion’s long-term strategic plan,” said Chip Overbey, the company’s senior vice president of strategic planning. “We measure capacity in three key areas — service centers, people and equipment. Each area is critically important to serve our customers and accommodate the growing demand for premium LTL services.”

Each service center is constructed with best-in-class facilities to improve operational efficiencies. Old Dominion’s recent investments in innovative technology, such as tools for real-time track and traceability, allow the carrier to adapt to meet evolving customer needs while maintaining its premium service.

“Shippers can expect to see improved transit times, faster response times and adequate capacity to meet their transportation needs,” Overbey said. “In each of these nine markets, our team worked together with the common goal of wanting to serve our customer and community better.”

Old Dominion’s service center openings include:

Brooklyn, New York

The latest New York addition is strategically placed to provide easy access to the state’s Interstate 495 and Route 278. The Brooklyn service center will cover multiple tri-state area markets including Jackson Heights, Queens, Long Island and Flushing. The 30-door facility is supported by 21 local Old Dominion employees.

Edinburgh, Indiana

The Edinburgh service center is positioned near two major highways, Interstate 65 and Highway 31, to help support shippers in southern Indiana. This facility operates on 20.1 acres, with 63 doors and room to expand to a total of 120 doors in the future. Old Dominion hired 15 new employees to help serve the area.

Grand Island, Nebraska

Newly constructed and offering easy access to Interstate 80, the Grand Island service center is a 34-door facility that rests on 9.3 acres. With room for future growth of up to 40 doors, this facility will improve operational efficiencies for the agriculturally rich central Nebraska region. Two new employees were hired following the move.

Louisville, Kentucky

The Louisville service center was recently renovated to support growing capacity needs. The facility rests on 9.8 acres off Interstate 264, and is near Interstates 65, 71 and 64. Renovations to the facility included adding 37 doors, 4,000 square feet and a new office. The 96-door facility moves a variety of products across industries, including electronics, medical supplies, car parts, food and spirits, to name a few.

Mansfield, Ohio

The Mansfield service center sits on 20 acres of land owned by Old Dominion. Sharing a fence line with the Ohio Air National Guard Base, the 62-door facility is strategically positioned in the middle of several industry- and manufacturing-rich communities. With only 10 of the 20 acres developed and room for 38 additional doors, this service center has room for future growth.

McDonough, Georgia

The McDonough location is Old Dominion’s sixth service center in the Atlanta metro area, and the 27th in the Southern region. Located in the McDonough Industrial Park, the 75-door service center sits in a prime location by Interstate 75, Atlanta’s major interstate, near major retail distribution centers and industrial manufacturers.

Mesa, Arizona

This 63-door facility, which rests on 10 acres, has room to add up to 60 more doors, leaving plenty of room for future development to better support the East Valley. This service center brought 15 new jobs to the community. Old Dominion has four service centers across the state of Arizona.

Milton, Pennsylvania

The Milton location is a 22-door facility with the capacity to expand by an additional 20 doors. Located at the intersection of Route 80 West/East and Route 11/15 North/South, the service center moves freight such as food, warehouse inventory and health care-related products. With the addition of this facility, Old Dominion is reducing response times by nearly two hours, increasing the service center’s accessibility to shippers in north-central Pennsylvania.

Olympia, Washington

Relocated from its previous 20-door facility, the Olympia service center now has 55 doors, allowing Old Dominion to increase capacity and ability to add 92 doors in the future. The service center sits on nearly 16 acres and is located a quarter of a mile from Interstate 5. Seven new employees were hired to support the Olympia service center.