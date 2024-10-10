Oshkosh Corporation ranked third by Newsweek as one of the most trustworthy companies

OSHKOSH, Wis. — Oshkosh Corporation has been ranked third in the U.S. in the Vehicles & Components Services category on Newsweek’s list of the 2024 World’s Most Trustworthy Companies.

“We take great pride to once again be recognized among the world’s most trustworthy companies,” said John Pfeifer, president and chief executive officer of Oshkosh Corporation. “As an industrial technology leader, we embrace every opportunity to responsibly develop purpose-built vehicles, equipment and technologies that align with our mission of making a meaningful difference in people’s lives.”

According to a media release, Newsweek partnered with Statista, a leading provider of market and consumer data, to evaluate companies with revenues over $500 million USD. The list highlights companies in 23 industries from 20 countries who were rated by customers, employees, and investors within those countries across the three main pillars of trust: customer trust, investor trust and employee trust.

“In addition to being named one of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies, Oshkosh Corporation has been recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies, recognized by Ethisphere as one of the World’s Most Ethical companies of 2024 for the ninth consecutive year, named to USA Today’s list of America’s Climate Leaders 2024 and listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index,” according to the release.

