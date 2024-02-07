OTR Solutions purchases Epay Manager

ATLANTA — OTR Solutions has acquired Epay Manager, a carrier payments platform.

Epay Manager offers its broker customers increased control of financial transactions through its proprietary “Audit Proof Invoicing” system, which automates carrier document collection to ensure a seamless and accurate customer billing experience, according to a news release.

OTR Solutions executives say the acquisition of Epay Manger will add to their ongoing mission of enhancing solutions to the logistics industry.

“The acquisition of Epay Manager reflects our commitment to our ongoing mission of bringing value enhancing solutions to the logistics industry,” said OTR Solutions CEO Fritz Owens. “We are extremely excited about both the talented team and best in class carrier management technology that will now be part of OTR’s suite of offerings to brokers.”

The news release states that OTR Solutions will leverage Epay Manager’s portfolio of integrations with transportation management systems (TMS), which will allow brokers to implement back-office automation with unrivaled transparency for their carrier partners.

“This in turn significantly reduces the cost associated with processing carrier invoices — eliminating carrier payment discrepancies, minimizing the freight bill audit process and improving the overall productivity of broker back-office teams,” according to the news release.

OTR executives say that acquisition combines Epay Manager’s approach to carrier relationship, invoice and payments management with OTR Solutions’ working capital and suite of solutions.

“With this new offering, freight brokers will not only boost operational efficiency but will also foster more positive, collaborative relationships with carriers” said OTR Solutions Chief Operating Officer Grace Maher. “At OTR, we recognize the pivotal role of robust carrier relationships in accessing capacity, and the acquisition of Epay Manager gives brokers opportunities to cultivate these connections.”

According to the news release, Epay Manager reduces broker operating costs by processing invoices with more efficiency and accuracy than traditional manual methods.

“What is truly unique about the Epay platform is that it has been hardened by decades of customer feedback and iteration, the result of which is a robust, scalable and highly efficient product that provides tangible cost savings and new revenue opportunities for freight brokers,” said OTR Solutions Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer Clayton Griffin. “Epay was founded and built by front-line industry participants, forged from the pain of real-world experience, and it shows. Trucking and logistics is in Epay’s blood, and we can certainly relate to that.”

Brokers can schedule a demo and begin processing invoices in as little as two weeks.

TMS providers interested in building an integration with Epay Manager can do so in as little as 30 days with the platform’s advanced open API’s.

Carriers and factoring providers seeking a broker on the Epay Manager platform can create an account to take advantage of the available offerings.

“Combined with our existing cash flow and AI-driven freight audit products, the solution is now the most complete and compelling carrier management and payments platform in the industry,” Owens said.