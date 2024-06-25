Outpost adds 3 locations to bring network’s footprint to 10K-plus truck parking spaces

Outpost has announced that it is adding three new locations to its nationwide fleet yard network.

“Truck yards and terminals are critical infrastructure for the US supply chain, but their high costs and long-term commitments make them incompatible with shifting freight demand,” said Outpost co-founder and CEO Trent Cameron. “Through our expanding network of outposts, we’re transforming this real estate from a long-term capital cost to a flexible operating expense. We look forward to helping fleets use our three new yards in the Midwest and South as a virtual extension of their terminal network.”

The new properties in Detroit, MI, Memphis,TN and San Antonio, Texas strengthen Outpost’s presence in the Midwest and South, bringing the company’s footprint to more than 10,000 semi-truck parking spaces nationwide.

The yards are strategically located in markets critical to the US supply chain. Memphis acts as a vital link for freight movement across the country, while Detroit and San Antonio provide essential gateways for trade with Canada and Mexico, respectively.

The Detroit, Memphis, and San Antonio locations are part of Outpost’s deployment of $500 million to expand its network of industrial outdoor storage sites. Real estate owners and brokers with potential deals should contact Dennis Nabors and Tres Teschke.

The 5-acre Memphis yard, located at 563 Winchester Road, provides 150 spaces for tractor-trailers and other heavy-duty vehicles. Its location near I-40, I-240, I-22, I-55, and I-69 offers access to nearby logistics hubs. Space can be booked online at outpost.us/memphis.

The Detroit and San Antonio yards will add 55 combined acres and 1,500 new spaces to Outpost’s network. The company has acquired the properties and is developing them for semi-truck parking with openings planned for 2025.