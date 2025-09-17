Outpost, GreenPoint double truck terminal network capacity to $1B

AUSTIN, Texas and NEW YORK — Outpost is announcing additional capital that doubles the scale of their truck terminal platform to $1 billion.

The vertically integrated platform combines physical sites, operations and technology into a national network of terminals that enable fleets to scale more efficiently and reduce costs.

“Outpost continues to grow even as freight markets remain deeply challenged,” said Trent Cameron, Outpost co-founder, CEO. “By vertically integrating the business and doubling platform capacity to $1 billion, we are positioned to build the national network of carrier-agnostic terminals that can meet customer demand with greater scale, speed, and resilience.”

Accelerated Asset Acquisitions

According to a company press release, over the past 6 months, Outpost has accelerated asset acquisitions in major logistics hubs across the U.S., with new properties in Las Vegas, Portland, Dallas-Fort Worth and two locations in California’s Inland Empire. These properties add strategic coverage in high-demand freight corridors and reflect Outpost’s commitment to building a coast-to-coast national network. With these acquisitions, the company’s terminal network now includes 25+ assets totaling 400+ acres. Outpost serves a diverse and growing customer base of more than 3,000 national carriers, regional fleets, and enterprise shippers.

Gate Automation Platform for Terminal Operators

In August, Outpost also launched its proprietary gate automation platform for terminal operators. The technology combines computer vision, hardware, and AI agents to reduce operating costs while improving terminal throughput and security. Outpost initially deployed the technology across its own terminals, training and testing across more than one million gate events before bringing the platform to its broader customer base.

“From the outset, we shared a vision with Trent and the Outpost team to transform transport infrastructure,” said Chris Green, GreenPoint founder, CEO. “Outpost reflects the type of business we believe in and build at GreenPoint – a vertically integrated, infrastructure-led platform with proprietary technology built to deliver long-term value for fleets, shippers, and the broader supply chain.”