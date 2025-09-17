Matthew Sloan earns top title as TMCSuperTech Grand Champion

RALEIGH, N.C . — Matthew Sloan was crowned TMCSuperTech 2025 Grand Champion at the American Trucking Associations’ Technology & Maintenance Council’s National Technicians Skills Competitions.
“Being named Grand Champion at TMC’s National Technician Skills Competitions is a tremendous honor,” said Robert Braswell, TMC executive director. “Matthew demonstrated the kinds of skills, technical knowledge, and professionalism we have come to expect from our members. Congratulations to him and to all our competitors who displayed extraordinary talent during this competition.”
Additional Winners
FedEx Freight’s Kelby Bentley, a TMCSuperTech Grand Champion in 2019, placed second. Hogan Truck Leasing’s Carl Diehl placed third.
FedEx Freight won the team competition with John Blanchet and Philip Barlow.
Tully McKinley, Forsyth Technical Community College, won the TMCFutureTech National Student Technician Skills Competition, with Madison Boone, Forsyth Technical Community College, finishing second and Bennett Fischer, WyoTech, placing third.
