Matthew Sloan earns top title as TMCSuperTech Grand Champion

By Dana Guthrie -
Matthew Sloan celebrates his win as the 2025 TMCSuperTech Grand Champion. (Photo Courtesy TMC)

RALEIGH, N.C . — Matthew Sloan was crowned TMCSuperTech 2025 Grand Champion at the American Trucking Associations’ Technology & Maintenance Council’s National Technicians Skills Competitions.

“Being named Grand Champion at TMC’s National Technician Skills Competitions is a tremendous honor,” said Robert Braswell, TMC executive director. “Matthew demonstrated the kinds of skills, technical knowledge, and professionalism we have come to expect from our members. Congratulations to him and to all our competitors who displayed extraordinary talent during this competition.”

Additional Winners

FedEx Freight’s Kelby Bentley,  a TMCSuperTech Grand Champion in 2019, placed second. Hogan Truck Leasing’s Carl Diehl placed third.

FedEx Freight won the team competition with John Blanchet and Philip Barlow.

Tully McKinley, Forsyth Technical Community College, won the TMCFutureTech National Student Technician Skills Competition, with Madison Boone, Forsyth Technical Community College, finishing second and Bennett Fischer, WyoTech, placing third.

Click here for a full list of station winners and click here for the final order of finish.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
