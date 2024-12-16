Overnight parking arrives: Sheetz to open doors at third Toledo area location

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz will open its third Toledo, Ohio area location Dec. 18 featuring overnight parking for truckers.

According to a company press release, the store will be located at 13175 Deshler Road, North Baltimore, Ohio 45872. The grand opening festivities will begin outside the store at 9 a.m. with multiple prizes awarded, including a grand prize giveaway of free Sheetz for a Year. The store’s official ribbon-cutting ceremony is set for 10:45 a.m. This new location, which opens to the public at 8 a.m., will also welcome customers by offering free self-serve coffee and soda for the entire grand opening day.

In honor of this grand opening, Sheetz will donate $2,500 to the Toledo Northwestern Ohio Foodbank, which serves an expansive eight county areas including Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Lucas, Ottawa, Sandusky, Williams and Wood counties. Customers attending the grand opening are encouraged to donate a non-perishable food item to the nonprofit. Those who donate will receive a Sheetz branded thermal bag, limit one per customer while supplies last from 9-11 a.m.

Sheetz will also make a second donation of $2,500 to the Special Olympics of Ohio. A proud supporter of the Special Olympics for over 30 years, Sheetz also extends its support to the organization through product donations and event volunteers.

Ranking second in the latest Best Workplaces in Retail list by Fortune, this location will employ approximately 30 individuals. Named a Best Regional Fast Food Chain by USA TODAY’s 10Best Readers’ Choice travel awards, Sheetz will offer its award-winning Made-to-Order (MTO) menu at this location where customers can order any of Sheetz’s customized specialty drinks or food items around the clock.

Sheetz operates 750+ store locations across Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Michigan, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland, with all locations open 24/7, 365 days a year.