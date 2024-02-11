PACCAR Parts awards dealer performances at Peterbilt Dealer Meeting

RENTON, Wash. — PACCAR Parts announced awards for exceptional performances of dealers at its February Peterbilt Dealer Meeting.
PACCAR presented the awards to the dealers who demonstrated excellence for outstanding parts, TRP Parts, eCommerce achievements, along with growth in parts, customer satisfaction, knowledge and the application of PACCAR technologies, according to a news release.
“PACCAR Parts is honored to highlight these dealers and their accomplishments,” said Laura Bloch, PACCAR Parts general manager and PACCAR vice president. “Our partnerships with the Peterbilt dealer network continue to exceed expectations in business growth and customer satisfaction.”
The 2023 Peterbilt Parts Dealer of the Year was awarded to The Peterbilt Store.
“The group achieved outstanding results in retail growth, purchase growth, fleet sales, eCommerce and loyalty membership programs,” according to the news release. “The group opened two new Peterbilt Parts and Service locations in Roanoke, Virginia and Boston. They also achieved tremendous growth in fleet and retail parts sales through eCommerce. The Peterbilt Store fully supports the TRP initiative with a successful TRP store.”
The 2023 TRP Dealer of the Year was awarded to Allstate Peterbilt Group for being a network leader in supporting the TRP brand. The group demonstrated major growth in TRP wholesale purchases and retail sales, the news release noted.
Allstate doubled their TRP store count in 2023 within the United States and Canada for a total of four TRP stores, also opening the 100th TRP store.
For the second time in a row, the eCommerce Dealer of the Year award was earned by The Larson Group. The group ranks first in total eCommerce volume, achieved through PACCAR Parts’ eCommerce platform.
They exhibited excellent full-year eCommerce sales growth and maintained a high standard of parts purchasing loyalty, according to the news release.
“PACCAR Parts is proud to recognize these top-performing dealers,” said Genevieve Bekkerus, PACCAR Parts senior director of marketing. “Their efforts and commitment to customer satisfaction have resulted in impressive growth across the business. We look forward to seeing their continued success in 2024.”
