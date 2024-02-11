MANCHESTER, Mass. — Two women in an Audi that was traveling the wrong way on Interstate 84 on the morning of Feb. 10 east of Manchester, Massachusetts, were killed after the vehicle hit a FedEx tractor-trailer head on, police said.
Massachusetts State Police said 44-year-old Brenda Mendrell, of Hartford, Massachusetts, was driving the Audi westbound in the eastbound lanes of the highway near exit 61 around 4:30 a.m.
State police said she crashed into the FedEx truck in the right lane, then hit another truck in the center lane.
Mendrell and her passenger, identified as 44-year-old Jermyra Cortes, also of Hartford, were pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the truck in the center lane was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries, according to police, while the FedEx driver was uninjured.
The investigation is ongoing.
2 in Audi dead after head-on collision with FedEx 18-wheeler in Massachusetts
This is in Manchester, CT, not Manchester-By-The-Sea, MA. We don’t have an i-84 in this portion of MA, only from Sturbridge near the CT border. Do your extra research next time, idiot.