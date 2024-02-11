TheTrucker.com
The Nation

2 in Audi dead after head-on collision with FedEx 18-wheeler in Massachusetts

By John Worthen -
Home  >  The Nation   >   2 in Audi dead after head-on collision with FedEx 18-wheeler in Massachusetts
Reading Time: < 1 minute
2 in Audi dead after head-on collision with FedEx 18-wheeler in Massachusetts
An Audi heading the wrong way on Interstate 84 on Feb. 11, 2024, struck this FedEx truck head on. Two women in the Audi died. (Courtesy: Manchester Fire Department)

MANCHESTER, Mass. — Two women in an Audi that was traveling the wrong way on Interstate 84 on the morning of Feb. 10 east of Manchester, Massachusetts, were killed after the vehicle hit a FedEx tractor-trailer head on, police said.

Massachusetts State Police said 44-year-old Brenda Mendrell, of Hartford, Massachusetts, was driving the Audi westbound in the eastbound lanes of the highway near exit 61 around 4:30 a.m.

State police said she crashed into the FedEx truck in the right lane, then hit another truck in the center lane.

Mendrell and her passenger, identified as 44-year-old Jermyra Cortes, also of Hartford, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck in the center lane was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries, according to police, while the FedEx driver was uninjured.

The investigation is ongoing.

John Worthen

Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and raised in East Texas, John Worthen returned to his home state to attend college in 1998 and decided to make his life in The Natural State. Worthen is a 20-year veteran of the journalism industry and has covered just about every topic there is. He has a passion for writing and telling stories. He has worked as a beat reporter and bureau chief for a statewide newspaper and as managing editor of a regional newspaper in Arkansas. Additionally, Worthen has been a prolific freelance journalist for two decades, and has been published in several travel magazines and on travel websites.

Avatar for John Worthen
John Worthen
Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and raised in East Texas, John Worthen returned to his home state to attend college in 1998 and decided to make his life in The Natural State. Worthen is a 20-year veteran of the journalism industry and has covered just about every topic there is. He has a passion for writing and telling stories. He has worked as a beat reporter and bureau chief for a statewide newspaper and as managing editor of a regional newspaper in Arkansas. Additionally, Worthen has been a prolific freelance journalist for two decades, and has been published in several travel magazines and on travel websites.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

2 in Audi dead after head-on collision with FedEx 18-wheeler in Massachusetts

Comment

This is in Manchester, CT, not Manchester-By-The-Sea, MA. We don’t have an i-84 in this portion of MA, only from Sturbridge near the CT border. Do your extra research next time, idiot.

Reply

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE