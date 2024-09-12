Padilla announces over $219M in funding to bolster California airport infrastructure

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Senator Alex Padilla has announced that 56 California airports were awarded a combined $219.5 million in grant funding from the Federal Aviation Administration to upgrade aviation infrastructure.

“Californians and the millions of visitors we get each year deserve a safer, smoother airport experience,” said Senator Padilla. “By modernizing our airport infrastructure, these investments will not just make travel easier for passengers, but will reduce noise and air pollution in neighboring communities.”

According to a press release, the funding comes through the Airport Improvement Program (AIP), which invests in airport infrastructure projects such as runways, taxiways, noise cancellation, zero-emission equipment, airport signage, airport lighting, and airport markings.

“The Biden-Harris Administration is funding projects across the country that are making airports safer and more efficient for the passengers who travel through them and for the airport and airline employees who work tirelessly behind the scenes to make these complex systems run as smoothly as possible,” said U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg. “The grants we’re announcing today will improve airfield operations for dozens of airports and help ensure the U.S. retains its global leadership in aviation.”

California airports receiving funding include:

Monterey Regional Airport: $37.31 million. This funding will support four Monterey Airport projects, including the construction of a new 40,000 square yard commercial apron to conform with current standards; the acquisition of a new 3,000-gallon aircraft rescue and fire fighting vehicle to enhance safety; the construction of a new 66,500 square foot terminal; and the rehabilitation of 7,175 feet of existing paved Runway 10R/28L to extend its useful life.

Los Angeles International Airport: $29.79 million. This funding will support three Los Angeles Airport projects, including the construction of new 5,860-foot paved Taxiways S, U, W, and V to conform with current standards; the acquisition and installation of full noise mitigation measures for 260 impacted residences; and the acquisition and installation of low-emission equipment including 81 units of ground support equipment.

San Diego International Airport: $26.29 million. This funding will support four San Diego Airport projects, including the acquisition and installation of full noise mitigation measures for 201 impacted residences; the construction of a 127,578 square yard Terminal 1 apron and an 8,640 square yard overnight apron to conform with current standards; the construction of a new 6,300 feet Taxiway A; and the shift of Taxiway B south 37.5 feet.

Van Nuys Airport: $17.47 million. This funding will support the reconstruction of 1,350 feet of the existing paved Taxiways D, E, F, and Q pavement that has reached the end of its useful life.

San Francisco Bay Oakland International Airport: $14.67 million. This funding will support the rehabilitation of 6,400 feet of the existing Taxiway W pavement to extend its useful life.

Sacramento Mather Airport: $13.04 million. This funding will support the rehabilitation of 11,300 feet of existing paved Runway 4R/22L to maintain the structural integrity and minimize foreign object debris to extend its useful life.

Palm Springs International Airport: $9.12 million. This funding will support two Palm Springs Airport projects, including the acquisition and installation of zero-emission equipment and the rehabilitation of 11,284 feet of the paved Taxiways A1 and W to extend their useful lives.

Del Norte County Regional Airport: $7.26 million. This funding will support the rehabilitation of 5,002 feet of existing paved Runway 18/36 to maintain the structural integrity and minimize foreign object debris to extend its useful life.

Norman Y Mineta San Jose International Airport: $5.18 million. This funding will support three San Jose Airport projects, including the acquisition and installation of low-emission equipment such as 12 electric pre-conditioned air power units; the procurement of zero-emission vehicles; and the acquisition of a new 3,000-gallon aircraft rescue and fire fighting vehicle to enhance safety.

San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport: $3.57 million. This funding will support the collection and removal of uncontained contaminants on the airfield caused by aqueous film forming foam and other per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) waste resulting solely from aviation operations/field testing as well as the measuring of lab-proven innovative destruction technologies in order to reduce and mitigate the aviation impacts of aqueous film forming foam and other PFAS substances on surface and groundwater quality at or within five miles of the airport.

A complete list of AIP awards for California airports is available here.