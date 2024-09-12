WYDOT, WHP announce transition to electronic permit system

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The Wyoming Department of Transportation, through the Commercial Carrier Section of the Wyoming Highway Patrol, will soon begin transitioning to an electronic system for all carriers and Wyoming Self-Issuing Permit Program holders, according to a release issued earlier this week.

The ProMiles e-permitting system is already in use in several neighboring states and will begin its rollout in Wyoming on Oct. 1, 2024. The new system will improve administration of self-issued permits related to all oversized and overweight loads on Wyoming highways.

While the guidelines for obtaining permits will not change, the new system will streamline the process, making it more efficient and user-friendly.

As e-permitting launches, the Wyoming Highway Patrol set up a one-year transition period to answer questions from commercial carriers and provide ample training and support for those who are currently enrolled in the Wyoming Self-Issuing Permit Program.

Patrol believes that the year-long conversion will allow sufficient time for all users to become familiar with the program.

“We value all of the Wyoming Self-Issuing Permit Program holders,” said Troy McAlpine of the Wyoming Highway Patrol. “We understand the connectivity challenges that carriers may face, especially in rural Wyoming, and they will still be able to obtain clearances and permits by phone through a Port of Entry. We want everyone to be successful in this transition.”

McAlpine added that in the rare event that the website or phones are experiencing technical outages, Ports of Entry will still be able to issue permits.

Carriers with questions about the new e-permitting system are encouraged to reach out to Troy McAlpine (307-777-4876) or Dustin Bumbaca (307-777-3958) of the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Commercial Carrier Section.