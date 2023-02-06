Pana-Pacific board appoints Joseph Saoud as new CEO

FRESNO, Calif. — The Board of Directors of Pana-Pacific, Inc. has announced the appointment of Joseph Saoud as the company’s new chief executive officer.

Saoud brings 28 years of multifunctional experience in the industrial goods sector to the role, according to a news release.

“To meet today’s ever evolving business challenges companies need unique leaders,” Harrison Brix, chairman of the board for Pana-Pacific, said. “Joseph Saoud is just that, a unique leader and his dynamic skills will benefit Pana-Pacific for many years to come “We are extremely proud to have him on our team.”

Saoud has held leadership positions with Cummins, Inc., Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc., Bridgestone Americas and Trelleborg Wheel Systems.

Saoud describes himself “as a high energy problem solver whose intention is to create an environment of transparency and engagement to deliver innovation and value to all stakeholders.”