Volvo Trucks hits all-time high volumes in 2022

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The year 2022 was a record one for Volvo Trucks.

The company delivered an all-time high number of its trators to customers and also increased its market share in 41 countries, according to a news release.

The global truck manufacturer delivered 145,195 trucks in 2022, an increase of 19% from 2021, when 122,525 trucks were delivered, the company stated.

Volvo Trucks also increased its market share in the heavy truck segment in 41 markets globally. The record deliveries and market share increase should be seen in the light of supply chain shortages that prevailed throughout the year.

”We have had a fantastic year, considering the uncertain and difficult times we live in,” Roger Alm, president of Volvo Trucks, said. “Despite supply chain shortages and disturbances in production, we managed to increase our volumes significantly and get the trucks out to our customers, so that they can grow and improve their business. This is thanks to our close collaboration with our suppliers as well as the hard work done in our own organization and at our dealers.”

In Europe, Volvo Trucks has a market share of 18.2%, which is the highest ever. Volvo Trucks is the market leader in several European countries. The company also increased its market shares in North America and Australia, to 10.8% and 17.0%, respectively. In Brazil, Volvo Trucks increased its market share to 24.6% and thereby became the market leader for the first time ever.

”We have successfully launched new products and services during the year, and we have sold vehicles to many new customers, too,” Alm said. “The feedback we get from customers is that they really appreciate and value our high quality and fuel-efficient trucks, and also the professional and rapid support they get from our extensive dealer and workshop network. All of these factors contribute to their own profitability.”

Volvo Trucks started series production of heavy-duty electric trucks in 2022, as the first global truck manufacturer to do so. Deliveries of electric trucks are now clearly showing an increasing trend.

The U.S., Germany, Netherlands, Norway and Sweden are today the biggest markets for Volvo’s electric trucks.

“Many of our customers, both in Europe and in many other markets, have started the shift to electric during the year,” Alm said. “They clearly see that zero-tailpipe emissions transport is an increasing and exciting business opportunity. I’m very confident that this trend will continue and rapidly grow stronger in the coming years.”