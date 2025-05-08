Papé Kenworth expands with state-of-the-art facility

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Papé Kenworth is announcing the opening of a new state-of-the-art full-service dealership in Federal Way, Wash.

“This new facility was built to meet our customers’ evolving demands across the Pacific Northwest,” said Mitch Hatfield, general manager. “With expanded service capacity and greater parts availability, we’re better equipped than ever to keep our customers moving and their fleets running strong.”

Grand Opening Celebration

In celebration of the grand opening, Papé Kenworth invites customers, partners, and community members to an Open House on May 20 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at 31825 32nd Ave. S., Federal Way, Wash. 98001. Guests can tour the facility, meet the team, and learn about the comprehensive services offered at the new location.

New Facility

According to a company press release, this new facility, strategically located along the I-5 corridor, spans nearly 73,000 square feet, sitting on 12 acres to accommodate the growing needs of trucking operations in the region. The expansive property includes a 34,600 square foot shop featuring 23 service bays, a fully enclosed wash bay, and a dynamometer—all in service of streamlining diagnostics and maintenance for our customers.

“The Federal Way location is staffed by experienced industry experts, including 32 service professionals, 20 parts specialists, and 14 body shop technicians, all ready to help customers maximize uptime and keep them moving,” Papé Kenworth said. “With its comprehensive parts department and top-of-the-line service shop, the new Kenworth facility is designed to handle anything from complex repairs with quick turnarounds to major equipment upgrades. The dealership offers new and used truck sales, rentals, leasing, and support for all major truck and trailer manufacturers.”

With this expansion, Papé Kenworth demonstrates its dedication to providing consistent, quality customer service and fleet solutions that customers throughout the region rely on every day, now with greater convenience and capacity for the trucking community in South Puget Sound, according to the release.