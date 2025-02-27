Kenworth names council members for 2025

KIRKLAND, Wash.— Kenworth Truck Company is naming the members appointed to its 2025 Dealer, Parts and Service Councils.

2025 Kenworth Dealer Council

“The Kenworth Dealer Council features executives representing 490 Kenworth dealerships in the United States and Canada from eight different dealer groups who work in partnership with Kenworth to provide leading-edge customer support and strive to maximize uptime for fleets and truck operators,” Kenworth said in a media release.

The 2025 Kenworth Dealer Council members include:

Chairman – Mike Levering, Truckworx Kenworth (Birmingham, Ala.)

Bill Kozek, CSM Companies (Madison, Wis.)

Kyle Treadway, Kenworth Sales Company (Salt Lake City, Utah)

Jared White, MHC Kenworth (Leawood, Kan/)

Andrew Johnston, Inland Kenworth (Burnaby, B.C.)

Carl Herzog, CIT Trucks (Normal, Ill.)

Scott Nichols, Palmer Group (Indianapolis, Ind.)

Additionally, Jodie Teuton of Kenworth of Louisiana (Gray, Louisiana) serves as the Kenworth line representative for the American Truck Dealers (ATD).

2025 Kenworth Parts Council

“The 2025 Kenworth Parts Council is comprised of leading parts directors and managers from Kenworth dealerships in the United States and Canada focused on further enhancing parts quality and customer support for truck operators and fleets,” Kenworth said. “PACCAR Parts supports Kenworth dealerships in efforts to expedite repairs and increase customer uptime by helping to maintain industry-leading parts availability throughout the Kenworth dealer network, and by providing access to parts in 24 hours or less through its network of distribution centers strategically located throughout North America.”

The 2025 Kenworth Parts Council members include:

National Chair – Eric Bontrager, CSM Companies (Windsor, Wis.)

Barry Collens, Inland Kenworth (Tolleson, Ariz.)

Jacob Herzog, CIT Trucks (Mokena, Ill.)

Scott Lockhart, MHC Kenworth (Denver, Colo.)

Jeff Weaver, Truckworx Kenworth (Birmingham, Ala.)

Teague Miller, Kenworth of Pennsylvania (Carlisle, Penn.)

Jason Wheeler, Inland Kenworth (Burnaby, B.C)

Sébastien Letendre, Kenworth Maska (La Présentation, Quebec)

Carl Herzog, CIT Trucks (Normal, Ill.)

“Kenworth dealers offer genuine Kenworth proprietary parts and provide all-makes parts and service (partsandservice.kenworth.com) through 490 locations in the United States and Canada,” the company said. “Kenworth dealers also offer TRP parts, which are reliable aftermarket products designed and tested to exceed customers’ expectations for quality and value. Regardless of the age, make or application of the vehicle, TRP is the all-makes answer.”

For more information, visit www.TRPParts.com.

2025 Kenworth Service Council

“The 2025 Kenworth Service Council is led by Kenworth service managers in the United States and Canada who serve on the council and help promote service and product enhancements for The World’s Best trucks,” Kenworth said.

Members of the 2025 Kenworth Service Council include:

Chair – Jeff Minter, CSM Companies (Windsor, Wis.)

Brett Duarte, Papé Kenworth (Federal Way, Washington)

Dan Mills, Sioux Falls Kenworth (Sioux Falls, S.D.)

Dan Ray, Kenworth Northeast (Rochester, N.Y)

Jerome Wasilieff, Inland Kenworth (Burnaby, British Columbia)

Jude Becnel, Kenworth of Louisiana (Gray, La.)

Jason Welborn CIT Kenworth (Normal, Ill.)

Zach Newton, MHC Kenworth (Leawood, Kan.)

Richard Williamson, Truckworx Kenworth (Birmingham, Ala.)

Ryan Dicken, GreatWest Kenworth (Calgary, Alberta)

Sean Warren, Kenworth Truck Centres (Toronto, Ontario)

Tony Wiser, Kenworth of Pennsylvania (Carlisle, Penn.)

Kenworth Dealer Council representatives Levering and Kozek also serve on this council.

“The council works in partnership with Kenworth to support The World’s Best customer experience throughout the Kenworth dealer network in the United States and Canada, primarily through the Kenworth PremierCare program,” Kenworth said.