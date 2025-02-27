TheTrucker.com
Man arrested for theft of big rig and chase on California highways

By Bruce Guthrie -
A man is arrested after allegedly stealing an 18-wheeler and leading police on a high speed chase through multiple counties in southern California (COURTESY OF ABC7)

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — According to a news report from KABC in California, a suspect who drove a stolen big rig was arrested following a police chase that spanned multiple cities across Southern California.

Police say the chase began around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday in El Monte.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the suspect led authorities on the 210, 60 and 10 freeways, at times swerving across lanes.

Police confirm that the big rig chase ended around 3 a.m., when the driver crashed into the 210 Freeway median divider in San Bernardino.

The suspect fled on foot after he crashed the rig and was eventually arrested.

Bruce Guthrie

