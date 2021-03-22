Pennsylvania-based PGT Trucking opens new terminals in Arizona, Arkansas

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — PGT Trucking Inc. on March 18 announced the official opening of two new locations, one in Phoenix, Arizona, and one in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

PGT, which is celebrating its 40th year in business this year, has more than 30 company and agent locations across the U.S. The addition of the Phoenix terminal and the relocation of the Poteau, Oklahoma, staff to Fort Smith will allow PGT to expand its transportation solutions to meet the growing needs of current customers and new business, according to a company statement.

The Phoenix terminal, located on the north side of the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport at 2625 East Air Lane, extends PGT’s footprint westward.

“We are excited to offer additional shipping solutions into the Southwest by way of our new Phoenix location,” said Chad Marsilio, COO for PGT. “Our terminal is made up of experienced drivers and staff who are ready to provide capacity to our diverse customer base.”

The relocation of the Poteau terminal to 3315 Cavanaugh Road in Fort Smith, Arkansas, provides a convenient, accessible hub positioned closer to the carrier’s customers.

“The (Fort Smith) terminal is conveniently located right off of Interstate 540 and U.S. Highway 71, making it more accessible to our drivers,” Marsilio said. “It is closer to PGT’s customer network, which gives us more freight options. The on-site shop provides drivers with direct maintenance support, and the terminal is run by the same great staff we had in Poteau.”