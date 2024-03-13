Penske Truck Leasing opens new Michigan facility

READING, Pa. — Penske Truck Leasing recently opened a facility in the southwest region of Grand Rapids, Michigan.

At this location, Penske offers consumer and commercial truck rental, full-service truck leasing and contract truck fleet maintenance, according to a news release.

The new store is also outfitted with the company’s proprietary fully digital and voice-directed preventive maintenance process and Penske digital experience solutions, which help customers leverage Penske technology, as well as options related to onboard technology systems (ELDs, telematics, onboard cameras, etc.).

“This new, state-of-the-art facility will allow us to support a growing customer base and expand the district’s footprint,” said Mike Pritchard, senior vice president of the North Central region at Penske Truck Leasing. “Not only does it exceed expectation in size — it is also outfitted with innovative technology to keep pace with the growth and current demand of the transportation industry.”

The location is 22,898-square-feet and sits on 41.1 acres. It features five drive-thru bays with 10 service areas, an automated wash bay and a full-service fuel island.

Penske currently employs over 40 associates at the new facility.