Penske Truck Leasing opens new Michigan facility

By John Worthen -
Penske Truck Leasing opens new Michigan facility
The exterior of the new Penske Truck Leasing facility in southwest Grand Rapids, Mich., is shown. (Courtesy: Penske)

READING, Pa. — Penske Truck Leasing recently opened a facility in the southwest region of Grand Rapids, Michigan.

At this location, Penske offers consumer and commercial truck rental, full-service truck leasing and contract truck fleet maintenance, according to a news release.

The new store is also outfitted with the company’s proprietary fully digital and voice-directed preventive maintenance process and Penske digital experience solutions, which help customers leverage Penske technology, as well as options related to onboard technology systems (ELDs, telematics, onboard cameras, etc.).

“This new, state-of-the-art facility will allow us to support a growing customer base and expand the district’s footprint,” said Mike Pritchard, senior vice president of the North Central region at Penske Truck Leasing. “Not only does it exceed expectation in size — it is also outfitted with innovative technology to keep pace with the growth and current demand of the transportation industry.”

The location is 22,898-square-feet and sits on 41.1 acres. It features five drive-thru bays with 10 service areas, an automated wash bay and a full-service fuel island.

Penske currently employs over 40 associates at the new facility.

John Worthen

Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and raised in East Texas, John Worthen returned to his home state to attend college in 1998 and decided to make his life in The Natural State. Worthen is a 20-year veteran of the journalism industry and has covered just about every topic there is. He has a passion for writing and telling stories. He has worked as a beat reporter and bureau chief for a statewide newspaper and as managing editor of a regional newspaper in Arkansas. Additionally, Worthen has been a prolific freelance journalist for two decades, and has been published in several travel magazines and on travel websites.

Avatar for John Worthen
