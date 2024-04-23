Performance Food Group, industry partners unveil sustainable distribution center

GILROY, Calif. — In recognition of Earth Day 2024 on April 22, representatives from Performance Food Group Company (PFG), FreeWire Technologies, GridMarket and Volvo Trucks North America gathered for an open house event at PFG’s Gilroy, California, facility to show off what they are calling “a sustainable distribution center model of the future.”

PFG officials say they are committed to mitigating the company’s carbon footprint and being responsible stewards of the environment.

Through its partnerships, PFG has implemented the use of direct-emissions-free transportation and refrigeration technologies and incorporated solar power generation capabilities into its Gilroy facility.

“PFG is proud to partner with companies that are at the forefront of building a sustainable architecture for our facilities,” said Jeff Williamson, senior vice president of operations at PFG. “What we’ve achieved at our Gilroy facility is a testament to how strong collaboration by all parties can have significant, positive results that benefit the environment and lead the way when it comes to distribution center sustainability.”

To help grow its zero-emission fleet, PFG deployed seven zero-tailpipe emission Class 8 Volvo VNR Electric trucks with support from TEC Equipment of Oakland, a Volvo Trucks Certified Electric Vehicle dealership.

TEC Equipment will provide service and support to the fleet’s Volvo VNR Electric trucks that are in use for deliveries in the northern region of the state, according to the news release.

PFG also worked with TEC Equipment to evaluate funding opportunities to offset the costs for the battery-electric trucks and required infrastructure.

Vouchers from California’s Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP) were used to purchase the Volvo VNR Electric trucks. Launched in 2009 by the California Air Resources Board as part of California Climate Investments, the HVIP program accelerates the commercialization of battery-electric trucks by providing first-come, first-served incentives to make advanced technology vehicles more affordable.

“Private industry across California and across sectors is stepping up to be a part of the solutions that are needed to fight climate change, improve air quality and ensure economic competitiveness,” said Davina Hurt, a member of the California Air Resources Board. “The efforts done by Performance Food Group are an example of the innovation that will build a healthier California and of the partnerships that will be needed to make a zero-emissions future a reality.”

Peter Voorhoeve, president of Volvo Trucks North America, said that Earth Day marked the perfect opportunity to highlight PFG’s sustainability work.

“We’re excited to partner with PFG to see those same advantages expand to California’s northern communities,” Voorhoeve said. “We’ve seen great success with customers pairing our zero-tailpipe emission Volvo VNR Electric model with electric refrigeration units to reduce noise and emissions while also enhancing the transport experience for drivers and the neighboring communities at delivery destinations.”

In addition to adding electric trucks to its fleet, PFG’s sustainability plan calls for the food distributor to move away from diesel-powered reefers.

To help achieve that goal, PFG partnered with Advance Energy Machines (AEM) to successfully replace its diesel-powered TRUs with 30-plus of AEM’s zero-emission SolarTech reefers to date.

Each of the electric reefer installations completed within PFG’s fleet of refrigerated trailers has helped PFG eliminate approximately 20 tons of CO2 per TRU, per year, the news release states.

PFG has paired the Volvo VNR Electric trucks with electric reefers.

“Eliminating fine particle black carbon from energy sources has been a daunting challenge for the cold chain transportation industry. We applaud the leading-edge efforts PFG has devoted to their exemplary Gilroy site, as well as their other sites being worked on,” said Robert Koelsch, CEO at AEM. “We’re honored to be a part of their carbon-reduction solution. Their leadership will surely blaze the path for others to follow.”

To help prepare the Gilroy facility to effectively handle its growing fleet of electric vehicles, PFG turned to FreeWire Technologies to implement a charging solution that would meet the facility’s needs.

FreeWire Technologies installed 15 Boost Chargers at PFG’s Gilroy site that are capable of simultaneously charging 30 Class 8 tractors. These Boost Chargers deliver an ultra-fast charge using an internal battery to increase the speed of the charge without the direct use of grid power. FreeWire’s energy requirements are nearly 10 times lower than traditional chargers, reducing peak energy demand and grid strain while providing more efficient power.

“We applaud the work that Performance Food Group is doing to prioritize sustainable transportation,” said Rob Anderson, Director of Fleet Sales at FreeWire. “By using FreeWire’s battery-integrated charging technology, PFG was able to add 3MW of power needed for ultrafast charging to their existing facility, leapfrogging the local utility company’s three-year timeline. This allows PFG to optimally operate their growing fleet of 100 percent electric Class 8 trucks today instead of three years from now.”

PFG utilized the California Energy Commission’s (CEC) EnergIIZE Commercial Vehicles (Energy Infrastructure Incentives for Zero-Emission Commercial Vehicles) program to develop its onsite charging infrastructure.

“Moving medium-and heavy-duty vehicles to zero emissions is crucial to achieving California’s climate and clean air goals,” said CEC Chair David Hochschild. “We applaud companies like PFG for taking this step toward making their industry more sustainable.”