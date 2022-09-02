Peterbilt delivers Model 579 EVs to Quantix

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Peterbilt Motors Company has delivered two Model 579 electric vehicles to Quantix for drayage operation at ts Charleston and Savannah, Georgia, facilities.

The trucks were delivered by Performance Peterbilt in early August, according to a news release.

“Performance Peterbilt has worked with Quantix for many years, and my team is very proud of our continued efforts to help them meet and exceed their business goals,” Nathan Ried, Performance Peterbilt CEO, said. “We appreciate the dedicated Peterbilt EV team in their support of Performance Peterbilt and Quantix to help incorporate electric vehicles into their fleet.”

Quantix, a supply chain services company to the chemical industry, operates more than 50 terminals and warehousing and packaging facilities nationwide. The Quantix fleet includes more than 3,000 trucks and trailers.

“Between investment in infrastructure, training and maintenance in partnership with Peterbilt, we have the proper support to incorporate these trucks most efficiently and effectively into our fleet,” Troy Basso, Quantix VP of fleet maintenance, said.

The news release stated that Quantix chose the Peterbilt Model 579EV “as the perfect gateway to reach one of its environmental sustainability goals over the next ten years. The company is one of the first in the nation to receive the 579EVs.”

“Quantix has very aggressive sustainability goals, and we intend to have 25% of our last mile and drayage fleet powered by alternative fuels by 2030,” Chris Ball, Quantix CEO and president, said. “The Peterbilt Model 579EVs represent another step as Quantix moves to a greener, safer and smarter future.”

Designed for optimal weight distribution and performance, the fully integrated, all-electric 579EV powertrain provides a range up to 150 miles. When used in conjunction with a recommended DC fast charger, the state-of-the-art, high-energy density battery packs recharge in 3-4 hours, making the 579EV ideal for regional haul, drayage, pickup and delivery, along with last mile operations.

“Peterbilt and our dealer network are committed to helping customers seamlessly integrate electric vehicles into their fleet to deliver a low total cost of ownership and superior, zero-emissions performance,” Jason Skoog, Peterbilt general manager and PACCAR vice president, said.