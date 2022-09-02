Logistics company to open new headquarters, create 210 jobs

FLORENCE, Ky. — A logistics company is opening a new headquarters operation in northern Kentucky that will create 210 jobs, officials said.
Mackenzie and Paige Logistics LLC will invest $4 million for the facility in Florence, Gov. Andy Beshear said in a statement.
Company leaders said they plan to acquire a 26,000-square-foot building where they will employ people in sales, operations and administrative roles. The company currently employs 30 people at offices in Boone County.
Kentucky-based M&P operates dry-van and refrigerated transportation in addition to providing specialized options.
“We look forward to continuing our growth and enriching the local community for the years to come,” said M&P Logistics founder and CEO Kimberly Hall.
