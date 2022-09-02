TheTrucker.com
Logistics company to open new headquarters, create 210 jobs

By The Trucker News Staff -
A logistics company is opening a new headquarters operation in northern Kentucky that will create 210 jobs, officials said. (courtesy: M&P Logistics)

FLORENCE, Ky. — A logistics company is opening a new headquarters operation in northern Kentucky that will create 210 jobs, officials said.

Mackenzie and Paige Logistics LLC will invest $4 million for the facility in Florence, Gov. Andy Beshear said in a statement.

Company leaders said they plan to acquire a 26,000-square-foot building where they will employ people in sales, operations and administrative roles. The company currently employs 30 people at offices in Boone County.

Kentucky-based M&P operates dry-van and refrigerated transportation in addition to providing specialized options.

“We look forward to continuing our growth and enriching the local community for the years to come,” said M&P Logistics founder and CEO Kimberly Hall.

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

