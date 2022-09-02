Illinois tollway prepared for Labor Day weekend travel

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. – The Illinois Tollway is encouraging drivers traveling over the Labor Day holiday weekend to slow down, be courteous to other motorists and make safety their number one priority when they take to the road so they can safely reach their destinations.

Nearly 7.7 million vehicles are anticipated to travel on the 294-mile Illinois Tollway system from Friday, Sept. 2, through Tuesday, Sept. 6, according to a news release.

The heaviest traffic is anticipated on Friday, when more than 1.8 million vehicles are expected on the roads. On an average day, about 1.6 million vehicles use the Tollway.

Speed will be a primary focus for Illinois State Police District 15 patrols on the Illinois Tollway as it continues to be a primary factor contributing to traffic crashes. Troopers will patrol Illinois roadways over the extended Labor Day holiday weekend, watching for this Fatal Four violation and all violations of the Illinois Vehicle Code to help reduce traffic fatalities and injuries. Speeding, distracted driving, driving under the influence and not wearing seat belts, the Fatal Four, are the four primary causes of fatal traffic crashes in Illinois.

“As the traffic volume increases over this upcoming holiday weekend, we’ve asked our District 15 troopers to focus their enforcement efforts on unsafe driving,” Executive Director Cassaundra Rouse said. “We’re urging drivers to protect themselves, their family members and other drivers by always putting safety first and by being courteous to other motorists. Working together, we can make this Labor Day holiday a safe one on our roads.”

In Illinois during 2020, 460 fatalities were attributed to speed in Illinois, according to Illinois’ most recent statistics. This accounted for 38.5 percent of all fatalities. Speed also accounted for 32.6 percent in total injuries in 2020. These lives can be easily saved by being aware of our speed and understanding how speeding impacts a crash.

“The Illinois Tollway and Illinois State Police District 15 would also like to remind drivers to slow down and be attentive when driving in construction work zone,” the news release stated. “Work zone speed limits are in effect in all construction zones 24/7 and drivers should continue to watch for changing traffic patterns and use caution, especially when workers are present. As construction is continuing throughout the fall, remember to stay focused, slow down and watch for changes in traffic patterns in place to provide safe access for drivers in work zones.”

The Illinois Tollway will suspend most temporary maintenance and construction lane closures from noon on Friday, Sept. 2, through 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6. However, construction may continue in existing work zones to keep work on schedule for ongoing Illinois Tollway construction projects.

Tollway drivers can expect to see ongoing work:

On I-94, traffic in both directions between Half Day Road and Atkinson Road is shifted.

On I-294 between the O’Hare Oasis and 95th Street, traffic is shifted in both directions. Counterflow lanes are in place throughout the Central Tri-State corridor. Watch for signage indicating changing traffic patterns.

On I-294, the ramp from eastbound Archer Avenue to southbound I-294 is closed and a detour is posted.

On I-294, the ramps from northbound I-294 to Wolf Rd and southbound I-55 are closed and detours are posted.