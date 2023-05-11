PGT Trucking breaks ground on new Laredo terminal facility

LAREDO, Texas — PGT Trucking Inc., a multi-service transportation firm offering flatbed, dedicated, international and specialized services, broke ground this week to mark the start of the construction for their new logistics center in Laredo.

Leading the groundbreaking ceremony at the 7.73-acre site within the Pinnacle Industry Center was Gloria Solis, Laredo Chamber of Commerce Board member. PGT Trucking company representatives, local government officials and business leaders were in attendance, a news release noted.

“On behalf of PGT Trucking, and our partnerships with Park Avenue Construction, Kraus Development and the Laredo Chamber of Commerce, we are excited for our expansion in Laredo, and support the continued development of this city and the surrounding areas,” said Pat Gallagher, PGT Trucking CEO.

With an expected completion date of Q1 2024, the custom facility will include a full-service operations center, modern driver amenities and a truck maintenance shop, providing a regional base for more than 70 local drivers.

PGT Trucking has operated in the Southwest region for more than 25 years, opening their first terminal in Laredo in 1995. The company moves more than 4,000 cross-border loads annually.