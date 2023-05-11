TheTrucker.com
Business

PGT Trucking breaks ground on new Laredo terminal facility

By The Trucker News Staff -
Home  >  Business   >   PGT Trucking breaks ground on new Laredo terminal facility
Reading Time: < 1 minute
PGT Trucking breaks ground on new Laredo terminal facility
PGT Trucking and Park Avenue Construction break ground to mark the start of construction for PGT's new state of the art logistics center in Laredo, Texas. (Courtesy: PGT Trucking)

LAREDO, Texas — PGT Trucking Inc., a multi-service transportation firm offering flatbed, dedicated, international and specialized services, broke ground this week to mark the start of the construction for their new logistics center in Laredo.

Leading the groundbreaking ceremony at the 7.73-acre site within the Pinnacle Industry Center was Gloria Solis, Laredo Chamber of Commerce Board member. PGT Trucking company representatives, local government officials and business leaders were in attendance, a news release noted.

“On behalf of PGT Trucking, and our partnerships with Park Avenue Construction, Kraus Development and the Laredo Chamber of Commerce, we are excited for our expansion in Laredo, and support the continued development of this city and the surrounding areas,” said Pat Gallagher, PGT Trucking CEO.

With an expected completion date of Q1 2024, the custom facility will include a full-service operations center, modern driver amenities and a truck maintenance shop, providing a regional base for more than 70 local drivers.

PGT Trucking has operated in the Southwest region for more than 25 years, opening their first terminal in Laredo in 1995. The company moves more than 4,000 cross-border loads annually.

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Avatar for The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE