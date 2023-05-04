PGT Trucking, Nikola, Nucor form green supply chain solutions partnership

BRANDENBURG, Ky — PGT Trucking is planning to use Class 8 Nikola Tre battery-electric vehicles to grow its zero-emissions fleets.

According to a news release, the company is the first flatbed trucking company to take such a measure.

PGT will deliver low green house gas (GHG) intensity steel from Nucor’s new Brandenburg, Kentucky, plate mill to a nearby fabricator.

An event is planned for 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 23, at Nucor’s Brandenburg plant at 100 Ronnie Greenwell Road in Brandenburg to celebrate the inaugural shipment of low GHG intensity steel via the Nikola Tre BEV.

Participants will hear from Nucor, Nikola and PGT leadership. Following the brief presentation, attendees will be taken on a guided and interactive tour of the Nikola Tre BEV and charging station. Boxed lunches and refreshments will also be provided.