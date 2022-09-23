PGT Trucking selects Penske Truck Leasing for comprehensive fleet maintenance solutions

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — PGT Trucking, Inc. announced Wednesday, Sept. 21, that it selected Penske Truck Leasing as its provider of choice for comprehensive fleet maintenance solutions.

According to a news release, the move “enables PGT to streamline its resources on driving innovative and sustainable solutions in the transportation industry.”

By working with Penske for extensive maintenance solutions, PGT “will provide advanced repair options, simplify roadside service and reduce maintenance downtime for its drivers,” and “improvied analytics will provide data for more accurate preemptive maintenance,” the news release states.

Gregg Troian, PGT Trucking president, sayshe is looking forward to the new partnership.

“As part of our Future of FlatbedSM program, PGT is committed to implementing strategic partnerships, like our new relationship with Penske, which will expand our service offerings and reimagine transportation solutions,” he said. “We are confident that the addition of Penske’s fleet maintenance program will contribute to PGT’s goal of providing an enhanced driver experience.”

Penske Truck Leasing will provide on-site maintenance at five PGT-owned locations, 24/7 roadside assistance nationwide, mobile roadside maintenance services and access to Penske’s network of more than 880 maintenance locations across North America. PGT and its drivers will also tap into Penske’s digital customer experience tools, including mobile apps and a portal to for internal processes and fleet management.

“We’re very pleased to begin this new relationship with PGT Trucking,” said Art Vallely, president of Penske Truck Leasing. “PGT has a strong reputation in the marketplace for quality, performance, and customer service. We look forward to supporting PGT’s drivers and fleet with the latest equipment, maintenance, and technologies available.”