PGT Trucking’s Gregg Troian joins ATRI board

WASHINGTON — The American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI) is announcing the appointment of Gregg Troian to its Board of Directors.

“We are excited to welcome Gregg to the ATRI Board of Directors,” said Rebecca Brewster, ATRI president, COO. “His experience as a member of the RAC gives him a strong appreciation for our research prioritization process, which combined with his industry expertise makes him an excellent addition to the Institute’s Board of Directors.”

Troian, PGT Trucking Inc. president was appointed by ATRI chairman of the board, Derek Leathers, Werner Enterprises chairman and CEO.

Proven Leader

Troian has more than 40 years of transportation experience, 38 of which have been spent at PGT. Throughout his career, he has held multiple roles in operations, business development and senior leadership. He is the former president and CEO of a large 3PL company. Troian is a current member of the PGT Board of Directors and has played a major role in the growth and development of PGT. He continues to lead the company through the Future of Flatbed initiative.

Troian has held elected positions in local government in Western Penn. and was the past chairman of Family House, a non-profit organization providing temporary housing for patients with serious illnesses. He was a member of the 2023-2024 ATRI Research Advisory Committee and a recipient of the 2022 Heavy Duty Trucking Truck Fleet Innovator Award.

He serves as vice chairman on Pennsylvania Governor’s Motor Carrier Safety Advisory Committee through the Pennsylvania Chamber of Commerce and the Ryder Carrier Advisory Board. In addition to his service with ATRI, Troian is a member of”

A complete listing of the ATRI Board of Directors is available here.