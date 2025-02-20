1 dead after Idaho crash involving 2 semi trucks

BEAR LAKE, Idaho – One person has died after a three-vehicle crash that involved two big rigs.

Idaho State Police (ISP) stated that the fatality crash that occurred at 1:21 p.m. on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, on US30 at milepost 421.8 in Bear Lake County killed an 85-year-old man.

Authorities say a 2017 Kenworth driven by a 39-year-old male with a 49-year-old female passenger, both from Port Orchard, Washington, was stopped eastbound on US30 at milepost 421.8 waiting for a crash to be cleared.

A 2018 Lincoln MKC driven by a 85-year-old female with a 85-year-old male passenger both from Georgetown, Idaho, was stopped behind the Kenworth when a white 2019 freightliner, driven by a 42-year-old male from Las Vegas, Nevada, failed to yield for the stopped vehicles.

The Freightliner collided with the Lincoln, pushing the vehicle into the left shoulder. It then collided into the Kenworth’s Trailer where it came to a rest.

The driver and passenger of the Lincoln were transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital and later died from his injuries.

The roadway was closed for approximately 10 hours.