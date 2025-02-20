TheTrucker.com
Arpin International Movers assumes contracts for Walkboard Technologies

By Dana Guthrie -
Arpin International Movers has assumed the contracts for Walkboard Technologies Inc. as the company winds down operations. (Photo courtesy Arpin)

WARWICK, R.I.   Arpin International Movers has assumed the contracts of Walkboard Technologies Inc.

“At Arpin, we understand that employee relocation is more than just a move—it’s a critical moment in their professional and personal journey,” said Peter Arpin, president of Arpin International Movers. “That’s why, as we welcome Walkboard’s customers into the Arpin system, we are committed to maintaining stability, minimizing disruption, and preserving trusted relationships.”

The move will provide continued, uninterrupted domestic moving service for Walkboard’s existing customers as the company ceases operations.

Ensuring a Seamless Transition

Arpin added two Walkboard Move Coordinators to the Arpin staff to ensure a seamless transition.

“Walkboard has grown substantially over the past five years,” said Greg Maczka, CEO of Walkboard. “With their experience and resources, Arpin was the ideal company to ensure Walkboard’s customers and relocating employees have the best relocation experience possible. The leadership and staff have been wonderful to work with, and their forward-thinking culture has been a perfect fit,”

Arpin will continue to work closely with Walkboard and its clients to facilitate a smooth transition. Focusing on efficiency, compliance, and personalized support, Arpin is dedicated to making this change seamless for all stakeholders, according to a company press release.

 

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

