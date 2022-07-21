Pilot, Bridgestone introduce fleet tire monitoring, service network

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Bridgestone Americas and Pilot Company are collaborating on an advanced tire monitoring and service network for commercial fleets at select travel center locations.

“This collaboration leverages Bridgestone Fleet Care mobility solutions and Pilot Company’s network of travel centers to provide more convenient, frequent and actionable fleet tire intelligence,” a news release stated. “The initial trial phase will begin this summer with a rollout of the tire monitoring technology at 200 Pilot and Flying J locations.”

Each router currently being installed in the fuel canopies of select Pilot and Flying J travel centers is linked to the Bridgestone tire pressure monitoring solution, IntelliTire and transmits real-time tire data in two minutes or less from trucks and buses to fleet managers.

“IntelliTire combines durable hardware with a software application to allow fleet operators to proactively address specific tire issues and mitigate unplanned maintenance, reducing downtime and improving driver safety,” according to the news release. “Fleets using this technology will have access to critical data such as tire inflation pressure and temperature, enabling them to continually monitor the health of each tire throughout its lifecycle.”

Chris Ripani, president of Commercial Tire Group at Bridgestone Americas, said that “physical, on-the-ground touchpoints are critical elements to the success of digital, data-driven fleet solutions, and together they enable synergies to improve mobility. With a robust footprint and strong fleet relationships, Pilot Company is the perfect partner to help us develop a connected network that is designed to allow our shared customers to minimize downtime, save on costs and improve driver safety now and in the future.”

Shameek Konar, Pilot Company CEO, said: “With the safety of our customers in mind, we are leveraging our network of Pilot and Flying J travel centers to help deliver IntelliTire technology to the road—making it easy for fleets and drivers to maintain their trucks and minimize downtime during routine fuel stops. This project is part of our larger focus to add new technologies and services to make road travel better, safer and more efficient for our guests.”

For more information on Bridgestone commercial solutions, visit bridgsetoneamericas.com. For more information on Pilot Company’s nationwide network of travel centers, visit pilotflyingj.com.