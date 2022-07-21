Love’s new location in Pennsylvania adds 130 truck parking spaces

OKLAHOMA CITY – Love’s Travel Stops is now serving customers in Brookville, Pennsylvania, thanks to a travel stop that opened Thursday.

The store, located off Interstate 80, Exit 81 (1373 Route 28), adds 130 truck parking spaces and 55 jobs to Jefferson County.

“Opening our seventh location in Pennsylvania, means giving customers the Highway Hospitality they know they’ll get when they stop at Love’s,” Greg Love, co-CEO of Love’s, said. “The new travel stop in Brookville will help professional drivers and four-wheel traffic get back on the road safely and quickly while providing plenty of amenities and fresh food and drink options.”

The location is open 24/7 and offers many amenities, including:

More than 12,000 square feet.

Wendy’s.

130 truck parking spaces.

79 car parking spaces.

Seven RV parking spaces.

Nine diesel bays.

Speedco.

Seven showers.

Laundry facilities.

CAT scale.

Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee.

Brand-name snacks.

Fresh Kitchen concept.

Mobile to Go Zone with the latest GPS, headsets and smartphone accessories.

Dog park.

In honor of the grand opening, Love’s will donate $2,000 split between the Pine Creek Fire Department and the Jefferson County 4-H Club.