Indiana’s EV deployment plan available for review, public comment

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Transportation has readied a draft version of the state’s Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan, which is available online for review and public comment.

The plan is required by National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program, part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed in Nov. 2021.

Through the NEVI program, Indiana will receive significant federal formula funding over five years to support the construction and operation of Direct-Current Fast Charging (DCFC) stations along alternative fuel corridors as designated by the Federal Highway Administration.

“The intent of the NEVI program is to increase the availability of fast, reliable EV charging infrastructure across the country to reduce range anxiety and make EV ownership and operation more convenient,” an INDOT news release stated.

Indiana’s plan includes state agency coordination, public engagement, vision and goals, initial contracting and procurement guidance, existing and future conditions analysis, implementation considerations, cybersecurity planning, and civil rights and equity requirements.

The plan may be viewed online at https://www.in.gov/indot/current-programs/innovative-programs/electric-vehicle-charging-infrastructure-network/ under the “Draft Deployment Plan” tab. Written public comment on the plan can be submitted online through the “Public Comment Form” tab and will be accepted through Aug. 20.

INDOT must submit the plan to the Joint Office of Energy and Transportation for federal review by Aug. 1. The Joint Office anticipates completing review of state plans by Sept. 30. The plan will be updated annually over the life of the NEVI program.