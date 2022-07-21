Indianapolis man killed in rear-end crash with big rig on I-65

JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. — An Indianapolis man is dead after a rear-end collision with a tractor-trailer on Interstate 65 in Jackson County, Indiana.

Jacob T. Peelman, 19, of Indianapolis, was traveling southbound on I-65 in a 2004 Mitsubishi at approximately 7 a.m. on Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

Peelman’s vehicle traveled from the southbound lanes of I-65 onto the southbound exit ramp to enter State Road 11.

Peelman’s vehicle continued onto the right shoulder of the exit ramp.

Peelman’s car then struck the rear of a parked 2019 Wasbash trailer pulled by a 2019 Freightliner.

Peelman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The operator of the Freightliner, Anthony C. Ward, 63, of St. Louis, Missouri, was in his cab at the time of the collision but was not injured in the crash.

The crash resulted in a three-hour closure of the exit ramp from I-65 to State Road 11 for investigation and cleanup.

The investigation is ongoing.

Toxicology reports are pending, but alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be factors in the crash.