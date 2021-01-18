Pilot Co., RTS Financial launch fuel-factoring partnership

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pilot Co. and RTS Financial (RTS) in mid-January launched a fuel and factoring partnership to help trucking companies grow their business. Pilot Co. operates the Pilot Flying J travel center network, while RTS offers factoring services. The two companies will work together to provide customized fleet solutions that combine fuel savings, maintenance and tires, loyalty perks and other services.

“We are focused on initiatives that deliver savings, efficiency and convenience to our fleet customers,” said Shameek Konar, CEO of Pilot Co. “We’re thrilled to partner with a highly regarded provider like RTS to offer an integrated service solution for factoring and fuel that helps trucking companies access the resources they need to succeed and grow.”

Dedicated teams from Pilot Co. and RTS will work with fleets to provide funding, fuel and essential services at competitive rates. By combining Pilot Co.’s cross-network bundle of fuel savings, credit, truck maintenance and loyalty rewards with advance rates and same-day funding services from RTS, fleets of all sizes will be able to streamline their business.

“Through this partnership, RTS and Pilot Co. will be able to provide even greater value to the trucking industry,” said Bill Ryan, founder and CEO of Shamrock Trading Corp., the parent company of RTS. “Together, we’re excited to help trucking companies grow their businesses so they can provide for their families, stay on the road and enhance their operations.”

In addition to fuel and factoring solutions, customers will be supported with:

Dedicated, multilingual account and sales representatives;

Back-office services to streamline paperwork;

Easy-to-use mobile and web account management and credit analysis with RTS Pro;

Enhanced Pilot Co. customer portal to manage fuel accounts; and

Access to more than 1,000 fueling locations across the Pilot Flying J Travel Center network and One9 Fuel Network.

