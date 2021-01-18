5 bridges face work on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire

By
The Trucker News Staff
-
8
Manchester New Hampshire
The New Hampshire Department of Transportation announced plans for repair work on five Interstate 93 bridges.

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Repair work is starting on five bridges on Interstate 93 southbound in Hooksett and Manchester, the New Hampshire Department of Transportation said.

The work includes repairs to concrete decks and guardrails, and replacement of deck expansion joints.

The department says bridges at Exit 9 (Mammoth Road) and Exit 7 will be completed next year. Two bridges at Exit 8 are scheduled for completion in 2022.

Traffic will be impacted by both short-term and long-term lane closures.

The project costs $8.4 million.

Previous articlePilot Co., RTS Financial launch fuel-factoring partnership
The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR