Delectable deliveries: Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas, Waymo team up for cookie transport

DALLAS and PHOENIX — It’s Girl Scout Cookie season, and that means it’s time for some serious decisions: Thin Mints? Samoas? Trefoils? Tagalongs? All of them? And don’t forget the most important choice: To share or not to share?

During this year’s “cookie season,” thousands of Girl Scouts’ signature treats will be transported in south Dallas with the help of autonomous driving tech developer Waymo. The company is currently testing its Class 8 trucks in Texas.

“The Girl Scouts’ Cookie Program has helped girls and young women recognize and pursue their dreams for more than a century, and we’re honored to now be part of that legacy,” said Becky Bucich, chief people officer at Waymo. “We’re delivering today for tomorrow’s leaders, and we’re dedicated to inspiring the next diverse and inclusive generation of engineers, coders, programmers and STEM professionals.”

According to a prepared statement from the two organizations, the collaboration between Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas (GSNETX) and Waymo aligns with the long-standing mission of Girl Scouts to prepare girls to thrive in the world, a vision set by Girl Scouts founder Juliette Gordon Low in 1912. In recent years, that has translated to a commitment to encourage girls to pursue careers in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). Girl Scouts of the USA, the national organization to which GSNETX is a council, has made building the STEM pipeline a priority across the country as our reliance on technology and science grows even more important.

“We are excited about our partnership with Waymo,” said Jennifer Bartkowski, CEO for GSNETX. “Girls will experience a practical use for technology that is shaping our future, inspiring them to become the next generation of engineers, coders and STEM professionals. At the same, the North Texas community will see cutting-edge technology that can improve the world’s access to mobility. It is a win-win as Girl Scouts continues to change the workforce pipeline for North Texas.”

As part of GSNETX’s virtual “Camp-In Camp Cookie,” a program that sets girls up for success during cookie season, Xinfeng Le, a product manager for Waymo’s trucking program, made a presentation for the council’s young members about her work at Waymo — while also giving girls an inside look at the variety of opportunities in a STEM career.

GSNETX is also joining the Waymo-led public education initiative, Let’s Talk Autonomous Driving, which supports public dialogue around and understanding of autonomous driving technology. GSNETX is Let’s Talk Autonomous Driving’s first STEM-focused education partner.

“We’re fortunate that Girl Scouts share our passion to cultivate a deeper understanding of the world around us, and we’re excited they have joined Let’s Talk Autonomous Driving as our first STEM-focused education partner,” Bucich said