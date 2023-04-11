Pilot Company welcomes 2 new executives

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pilot Company, a national chain that operates travel centers, is welcoming two new people to its executive team.

Adam Wright will be joining the company as chief executive officer, and Joe Lillo will become chief financial officer. The pair will begin their new positions on May 30, according to a news release.

“After Berkshire Hathaway became majority owners of Pilot Company on Jan. 31, they identified Wright and Lillo, longtime Berkshire Hathaway executives, for these key leadership roles to deliver on the company’s long-term growth and vision plans,” the news release stated.

Shameek Konar and Kevin Wills will be leaving their respective positions after supporting the transition.

Wright has more than two decades of experience as a leader in the energy sector and “brings expertise in strategic planning and operational excellence,” the news release noted. He joined Berkshire Hathaway in 1996 and has served in various executive management roles in the energy sector, including most recently as executive vice president of operations and chief operating officer for one of the nation’s largest combined natural gas and electric providers.

Lillo has been with Berkshire Hathaway Energy for more than 25 years and “has expertise in enhancing financial controls, managing risk and driving responsible value creation,” according to the news release.

“Pilot Company has become one of the most future-forward companies in our industry. Adam’s energy expertise, leadership and focus on customer satisfaction will help ensure Pilot Company remains a pillar of North America’s transportation ecosystem for decades to come,” said Greg Abel, vice chair of non-insurance operations for Berkshire Hathaway. “From the beginning of our journey together, Berkshire Hathaway recognized Pilot Company as a strong business that was well-positioned for the long term and was backed by an innovative and hardworking team. I am confident Adam and Joe have a solid platform from which to propel the company forward.”

The Haslam family still holds 20% ownership of Pilot, while James A. Haslam II, founder of Pilot Company, and James A. “Jimmy” Haslam III, serve as board members.

“I want to thank Shameek and Kevin for all that they have done for Pilot Company. They have been instrumental in leading our over 30,000 Team Members through several years of growth and innovation,” Jimmy Haslam said. “While we express our utmost gratitude to them, I also want to welcome Adam, Joe and their families to Pilot Company and to the Knoxville community.”