Port of Long Beach conducting Multimodal Transportation Study

SANTA ANA, Calif. — The California Port of Long Beach has awarded Iteris Inc. a $900,000 contract for an 18-month multimodal transportation study.

The project is designed to identify how best to accommodate cargo movement within the port in order to enhance safety and efficiency for various transportation modes, including trucks, rail, transit, bicyclists and pedestrians, according to a news release.

It will also coordinate future port development and infrastructure improvements.

The multimodal transportation study also aims to advance the goals identified in the Port’s strategic plan and “will identify strategies and recommendations to optimize the operations of the port’s transportation system for its users and port stakeholders,” the news release notes.

The Port of Long Beach is a primary United States gateway for trans-Pacific trade.

Voted “Best West Coast Seaport” by industry peers, the port handles trade valued at $200 billion annually and supports 2.6 million jobs across the nation and more than 575,000 in Southern California alone.

Most recently, in 2023, Iteris assisted in a successful grant application to the Maritime Administration’s Port Infrastructure Development Program, which awarded $52.6 million to modernize critical on-dock rail capabilities and improve several key roadways aimed at speeding the flow of cargo through the Port of Long Beach.

“We’re proud to be a part of this essential project for the Port of Long Beach,” said Steven Bradley, regional vice president of mobility professional services at Iteris. “Their mission to enhance productivity and efficiency in goods movement and improve the environment through sustainable practices aligns perfectly with Iteris’ goals. We’re excited to work on this study to increase efficiency and sustainability.”

Iteris has provided consulting services to the Port of Long Beach in various capacities for more than 20 years.