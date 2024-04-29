Averitt earns regional ’23 LTL Carrier of the Year Award from Mode Global

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Mode Transportation has awarded Averitt its 2023 LTL (less than truckload) Carrier of the Year award.
Mode Global hosts the awards ceremony annually to honor the carriers in various categories and acknowledge their exceptional contributions and long-standing partnerships, according to a news release.
“We are deeply honored to receive the LTL Carrier of the Year award from Mode Transportation,” said Kent Williams, executive vice president of sales and marketing at Averitt. “This recognition is a testament to the dedication of every member of the Averitt team. We remain committed to exceeding expectations, innovating, and providing unparalleled service to our customers.”
Chase Smith, vice president of carrier services for Mode Global, expressed his admiration for Averitt’s dedication to delivering superior on-time performance, quality service and overall value.
“Averitt’s commitment to service quality, technological enablement, collaboration and customer satisfaction is significant and resonates profoundly within our organization and industry as best in class,” he said.
