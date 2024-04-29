HDA Truck Pride raises $35,000 for Kids Matter International

ST. LOUIS — This year at its annual meeting, HDA Truck Pride announced that the company has raised $35,000 for Kids Matter International, an organization that’s dedicated to brightening the lives of children in Grapevine, Texas.

“Founded in 2006, Kids Matter International has been instrumental in providing essential resources and educational opportunities to children in need in the Grapevine area,” a news release stated. “From providing new clothing, shoes, books and backpacks, to offering educational programs, Kids Matter International empowers children and instills hope for a brighter future.”

Kicking off their 2024 Annual Meeting, HDA Truck Pride hosted a Cornhole Tournament and Welcome Dinner, where teams competed in a friendly, yet spirited competition with all proceeds being donated to Kids Matter International. Throughout the week there were additional opportunities for attendees to contribute to the charity partner and make an impact.

“This donation will enable us to provide clothing to an additional 350 kids in 2024, resulting in a total value of $122,500 in new merchandise,” said Marti Conner, president and CEO of Kids Matter International. “On behalf of the children we serve, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to HDA Truck Pride and the attendees for making a significant difference in the lives of these children.”

HDA Truck Pride President and CEO Tina Hubbard said her company is honored to partner with Kinds Matter International.

And “we are incredibly proud of our network for their passionate efforts in being able to raise $35,000 for kids in need. The Kids Matter commitment to the Grapevine community deeply resonates with the values we hold within our HDA Truck Pride network. We’re all about communities coming together to help each other and protect future generations. What better way to do that than through some friendly competition?”