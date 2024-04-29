Erb Group gets final production model of International LoneStar

WILMOT, Ontario, Canada — The last International LoneStar model ever produced has found its home with cold chain transportation and logistics company The Erb Group.

According to a news release, the company received the rig at its Baden Terminal during a special ceremony.

“Wendell Erb, president and CEO of The Erb Group, graciously accepted the keys to the final LoneStar truck, symbolizing the culmination of a longstanding partnership between The Erb Group and International,” the news release stated. “Alongside the keys, a custom plaque was presented to honor “Another Cool Move” for The Erb Group, reflecting on the company’s commitment to innovation and excellence in the transportation industry.”

In a symbolic gesture, Erb handed over the keys to Carl Jantzi, a cross-border driver who has been recognized as The Erb Group’s 2023 Driver of the Year.

“The presentation highlighted The Erb Group’s history with the LoneStar model, dating back to 2008 when the company was entrusted with the first-ever International LoneStar prototype for testing before it officially hit the market in 2009,” according to the news release. “This partnership has been grounded in shared values of safety and reliability, fostering a strong relationship between The Erb Group and International trucks over the years. From testing prototypes to receiving one of the last LoneStar Trucks, it marks a full circle moment for The Erb Group.”

Ahead of the presentation, The Erb Group’s Senior Corporate Fleet Director, Jim Pinder, coordinated a lineup of all Erb’s International LoneStar models for employees and attendees to observe at the Baden Terminal, including the first prototype that was brought out from the company’s antique museum.

“Erb Transport is honored to receive the last International LoneStar ever manufactured,” Erb said. “We celebrate the history of the LoneStar and the privilege of testing the first model ever produced as well as owning the last LoneStar ever manufactured. We were grateful to have a reason to celebrate together today.”