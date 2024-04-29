Ryder opens new logistics facility at top US-Mexico port

MIAMI — Ryder System Inc. has opened a second multiclient logistics facility at a top U.S.-Mexico port in as many months.

The newest site is in El Paso, Texas, near the Ysleta Port of Entry, the largest commercial port in the El Paso district and a critical trade corridor for northbound goods out of Juarez, Mexico.

According to a news release, the facility is designed to support the growth in nearshoring activity as trade with Mexico increases.

“If you look at the latest numbers, U.S. trade with Mexico is at nearly $800 billion annually, and the Ysleta port processes about nine to 10% of that. It’s second only to the Port of Laredo, Texas, which processes nearly 40% of goods crossing the border — and where we recently opened another new logistics center,” said Frank Bateman, vice president of supply chain operations for Ryder. “The site in El Paso also has the advantage of being strategically located along a popular stopping point for trucks, not only heading north and south across the border but for domestic loads heading east and west along I-10.”

Ryder’s newly-built 50,000-square-foot multiclient logistics facility is located less than five miles from the U.S.-Mexico border and less than 15 miles from the airport with easy interstate access in all directions, the news release notes.

It provides cross-dock services, including consolidation and de-consolidation, ambient storage for imports and exports, 24/7 yard operations and value-added services.

The new facility has 20 dock doors and room for 350 trailers with all-access CCTV throughout.

“The new El Paso site is just across the border from Juárez, Mexico, which is the most important industrial market along the border, with more than 300 export-oriented manufacturing plants that produce everything from car components to snack foods,” said Ricardo Alvarez, vice president of supply chain operations for Ryder Mexico. “It’s one reason Mexico is so attractive to companies looking to diversify their supply chains – that, and the proximity to the U.S. Put what you need on a truck, and you can have it at your U.S. distribution center within days, not weeks or months.”

In February, Ryder announced the opening of a 228,000-square-foot multiclient warehouse and cross dock in Laredo, center just three miles from the World Trade Bridge and expansion of its drayage yard in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, which facilitates the transfer of freight across the border to U.S. drivers.

“We’ve been building our cross-border capabilities in Mexico for nearly three decades. It takes years to develop relationships in manufacturing and with Mexican carriers, as well as customs and compliance expertise to ensure faster, more secure border crossings,” said Steve Sensing, president of supply chain and dedicated transportation solutions for Ryder. “And, with our fully integrated supply chain and transportation solutions, backed by best-in-class security protocols and our end-to-end visibility technology, we can seamlessly speed our customers products from the manufacturing floor to the end-consumer’s door.”

Ryder manages more than 250,000 freight movements annually across the Mexican border, supporting customers in the automotive, industrial, technology and consumer packaged goods industries.

The company also operates approximately six million square feet of multiclient and dedicated warehouse space across Mexico.