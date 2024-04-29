Texas funds will be used to help train truck drivers

AUSTIN, Texas — The state of Texas is making funds available to help train tractor-trailer drivers, among other in-demand occupations, as part of the Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grant program.

According to a news release from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s office, the funds total $2,103,320 and have been awarded to seven schools in the Gulf Coast area by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC).

“Texas is the best state for business because of our diverse, highly skilled workforce,” Abbott said. “These grants will support career and technical training programs for young Texans in the Gulf Coast Area so they can obtain the skills needed to thrive in high-demand industries. I thank the Texas Workforce Commission for their ongoing partnership with schools across our state as we help prepare students to enter the workforce of the future.”

The JET grants will support career and technical education (CTE) training programs by helping the schools purchase and install equipment to initially train more than 1,500 students for welding, registered nursing, truck driving and other careers.

“Students in the Gulf Coast area have opportunities to prepare for the high-demand occupations of tomorrow,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “JET grants like the ones presented today help Texans learn the skills they need to succeed in the workforce.”

TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Joe Esparza presented the awards at a recent ceremony attended by state and local officials, school staff and CTE students at Houston Community College.

The JET grants supporting the trucking industry are going to the following schools:

Houston Community College System — a $332,490 grant to train 558 students as heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers.

Lee College — a $285,000 grant to train 100 students as heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers.