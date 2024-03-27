CHICAGO — As part of Women’s History Month in March, 160 Driving Academy has announced that 16.5% of its lifetime graduates are female.
At the executive level, 57% of senior leadership is female-led, with representation of 28% female employees throughout the entire organization, according to a news release.
Madeline Crider, head of schools, stated, “We are proud to be an advocate for advancing the careers of women as both an employer and CDL training provider. The increasing number of women in Trucking is an exciting development that we will continue to champion and celebrate at 160 Driving Academy.”
160 Driving Academy celebrates Women's History Month
I despise organizations or institutions such as this,does a truck know that it s being driven by a woman? does it care? Does the customer at the stire cares that the product was delivered by a woman? is it cheaper? is it better? what is the difference? why in this day and age do we even care that a woman drives or doesn t drive a truck? they can do whatever they want,jump like a monkey if they want,roar like a lion(ess) if they choose,hell they can even pretend to be men…so why such a big deal? If you drive,drive,be safe and do your job,stay in your lane,do not expect an award or anything else,it s a job,you chose to do it,drive and shut the hell up.