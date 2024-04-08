Premier Transportation appoints Tim Pilato to co-CEO

ATLANTA — Transportation and Logistics company Premier Transportation has announced the promotion of Tim Pilato, former president, to the role of co-CEO.

He will serve alongside Premier’s Chairman and CEO, Mike Medici.

“Tim is a world-class leader who has been instrumental in guiding Premier’s success over the past 23 years. I look forward to our shared responsibilities as Premier enters its next phase of growth,” Medici said. “Our future is bright, and I have extreme confidence in Tim as a leader who has demonstrated expertise in every area of our business.”

According to Medici, Pilato has been an essential leadership figure, helping shape the company’s culture and values while overseeing its overall performance and continued success.

“I am enthusiastic about this new leadership role and the potential growth opportunities we can achieve,” Pilato said. “Over the years, Premier Transportation has hit remarkable milestones under the leadership of Mike Medici. I look forward to the collaborative accomplishments that lie ahead for our team.”