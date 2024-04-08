Gulf Relay expands with opening of 2nd South Carolina terminal

WELLFORD, S.C. — Gulf Relay, a Mississippi-founded, asset-based transportation company, has opened its second terminal in Wellford, South Carolina.

According to a news release, “This strategic expansion comes in response to the high growth potential observed in upstate South Carolina, and it marks a significant milestone in Gulf Relay’s commitment to providing efficient and reliable transportation solutions. The Interstate 85 corridor has been identified as a key area for growth, and Gulf Relay is eager to contribute to the economic development of this region.”

Gulf Relay officials say that South Carolina also gives them access to a broader pool of skilled drivers.

The Wellford terminal includes an on-site office, an 8,000-square-foot maintenance shop, 25 trailer spots, 20 truck spots and driver parking.

Jason Mefford, who has 15 years of truckload experience, is in charge at the new site.

“We are thrilled to announce the opening of our second terminal in Wellford, South Carolina. This expansion is a testament to Gulf Relay’s commitment to growth and our dedication to serving our clients with excellence,” said Andy Vanzant, chief operational officer at Gulf Relay.