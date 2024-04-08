Indiana State Police investigates fatal I-80/94 crash involving multiple big rigs

HAMMOND, Ind. — The Indiana State Police has reported a fatal multi-vehicle crash in the eastbound lanes of I-80/94 at the Columbia Avenue overpass in Hammond.

The collision occurred at around 1:25 p.m. on Thursday, April 4.

According to the preliminary investigation report, a semi-truck was traveling eastbound in the second lane from the left. Due to traffic, the semi was slowing its speed. A Kia Sorento SUV was reported to either slow its speed or was stopped altogether behind the semi.

A second semi-rear-ended the Kia at a high rate of speed. The initial impact caused the Kia to be pushed underneath the trailer of the front semi.

A third semi was also rear-ended as a result of the crash.

It was not reported if the truck drivers received injuries from the crash, but a passenger in the Kia was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Kia driver and a child were transported to a nearby hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

The updated status on the Kia driver and child hasn’t been released, nor has the identification of the deceased been released by the Lake County Coroner’s Office.

An update on the identification will be made after the family has been notified.