Arpin International ASIA receives accolades from Weichert Workforce Mobility

WEST WARWICK, R.I. — Arpin International Group has announced that Arpin International ASIA was awarded the Weichert Workforce Mobility International Supplier-Partner of the Year award.

The recognition continued when its team member, Elsa Agacid TSE, was presented with the first annual International Coordinator of the Year award, according to a news release.

“This distinction is further proof of the caliber of work that Arpin International does on behalf of our clients,” said Bill Wilson, Weichert’s senior vice president of Global Supply Chain. “We have always considered our partners an extension of our company, and we are proud to see that the level of personal care and attention provided by Arpin International’s teams around the globe and particularly, its exceptional International Coordinator, Elsa Agacid TSE, has allowed our clients’ mobile employees to focus on their new positions and be productive right out of the gate, secure in the confidence that their household goods — arguably the most important part of a move to an employee — were in good hands.”

Michael Johnsen, vice president of the Asia-Pacific Region at Arpin International, also described how he feels about the award.

“Receiving the International Supplier-Partner of the Year award and having our respected team member, Elsa Agacid TSE, recognized by the innovative Weichert Workforce Mobility leadership as International Coordinator of the Year, fills us with immense pride and gratitude,” he said. “Elsa has been with Arpin International ASIA for 16 years, exclusively working on Weichert moves, garnering 95%- 99% move coordinator satisfaction scores for the past 5+ years! We are sincerely thankful to Weichert Workforce Mobility for their trust and support. We look forward to continuing to enhance this successful global partnership.”