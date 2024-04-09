Average US diesel prices are again above $4 per gallon

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — That didn’t last long.

The average price for a gallon of diesel fuel in the U.S. has risen back above $4 a gallon after just a week of sitting below that mark.

According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), the price currently sits at $4.061 per gallon as of April 8. That’s up from $3.996 per gallon on April 1.

Average prices are up across the nation.

The highest increase is along the West Coast (minus California) where the cost sits at $4.257 per gallon, up from $4.147 per gallon on April 1.

The nation’s lowest price is along the Gulf Coast, which has the only average that is still below the $4 mark. There, it’s $3.760 per gallon, according to the EIA.

California has the highest price at $5.259 per gallon, up from $5.221 per gallon on April 1.

In the Midwest, drivers can expect to pay $4.011 per gallon on average, up from $3.949 per gallon on April 1.

Over in the Rockies, the price sits just above $4 per gallon on average at $4.008 per gallon. That’s up from $3.949 per gallon on April 1.