Premier Truck Rental celebrates grand opening of Fort Worth facility

FORT WORTH, Texas — Premier Truck Rental (PTR), a provider of custom truck and trailer rentals, has announced the grand opening of its new facility in Fort Worth.

“This facility is part of the company’s ongoing expansion strategy and will enable it to better serve its growing customer base across the country,” a news release stated.

Founded in 2014, PTR is a family-owned and operated provider of commercial vehicles and equipment rentals, offering a wide range of products.

Based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Premier Truck Rental serves a wide variety of clients across the United States, including commercial construction companies, investor-owned utilities, utility contractors and renewable contractors.

The new Fort Worth facility spans 84,187 square feet over 14.4 acres and features 18 EV stations, 4 overhead cranes, a wash bay and a body shop with a paint booth large enough for a Class 8 truck.

“We are thrilled to open our second facility in Fort Worth and expand our presence in the region,” said Adriene Horn, PTR’s President. “This facility will allow us to better serve our customers and we look forward to continuing to grow in this thriving market.”

PTR’s Fort Worth facility is expected to create 40 jobs in the area, with administrative and technician positions available.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned for fall 2023.